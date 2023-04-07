Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Canada in the next few weeks to negotiate the supply of ammunition and heavy equipment, The Globe and Mail reports, citing the head of the government of Ukraine.

"Now we need heavy armored vehicles. And we need more artillery shells: ammunition for howitzers and ammunition for tanks. This is extremely important for the organization of our counteroffensive," Shmyhal said in an interview with the publication.

The trip is due to take place in the coming weeks, but the exact date of the visit has not been disclosed yet for security reasons.

According to The Globe and Mail, the Prime Minister also spoke in favor of the Canadian government providing insurance against military risks to Canadian companies that invest in Ukraine.

Shmyhal also said that during the visit it is expected to sign cooperation agreements with a Canadian company in the nuclear industry.

Earlier it was reported that Canada sent a batch of Leopard 2 for Ukraine. In addition, Canada will provide Ukraine with about 8,000 of 155 mm ammunition, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles from the stocks of the Canadian Armed Forces to support air defense systems.