Facts

20:34 07.04.2023

Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

1 min read
Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

 Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Canada in the next few weeks to negotiate the supply of ammunition and heavy equipment, The Globe and Mail reports, citing the head of the government of Ukraine.

"Now we need heavy armored vehicles. And we need more artillery shells: ammunition for howitzers and ammunition for tanks. This is extremely important for the organization of our counteroffensive," Shmyhal said in an interview with the publication.

The trip is due to take place in the coming weeks, but the exact date of the visit has not been disclosed yet for security reasons.

According to The Globe and Mail, the Prime Minister also spoke in favor of the Canadian government providing insurance against military risks to Canadian companies that invest in Ukraine.

Shmyhal also said that during the visit it is expected to sign cooperation agreements with a Canadian company in the nuclear industry.

Earlier it was reported that Canada sent a batch of Leopard 2 for Ukraine. In addition, Canada will provide Ukraine with about 8,000 of 155 mm ammunition, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles from the stocks of the Canadian Armed Forces to support air defense systems.

Tags: #visit #canada #pm

MORE ABOUT

19:15 31.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

18:38 31.03.2023
Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

19:31 29.03.2023
Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

09:38 29.03.2023
Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

20:57 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Dutch PM Rutte discuss strengthening of defense capability, Peace Formula

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM Rutte discuss strengthening of defense capability, Peace Formula

10:25 16.03.2023
Canada to donate Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks in coming weeks – Defense Minister

Canada to donate Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks in coming weeks – Defense Minister

20:33 03.03.2023
Syrsky in Bakhmut gets acquainted with problems of increasing defense capability of units

Syrsky in Bakhmut gets acquainted with problems of increasing defense capability of units

11:45 25.02.2023
Canada to additionally provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks

Canada to additionally provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks

20:04 23.02.2023
Plaque dedicated to Spanish PM unveiled on Walk of Brave in Kyiv

Plaque dedicated to Spanish PM unveiled on Walk of Brave in Kyiv

19:15 16.02.2023
Kuleba proposes Canadian FM to join 'aircraft coalition'

Kuleba proposes Canadian FM to join 'aircraft coalition'

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

LATEST

Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Center for Humanitarian Demining established in Ukraine

Pro-Russian blogger-priest from Lviv, who fled to Moscow, notified of suspicion

France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes, AFU destroys Russian Su-25, ammunition depot in past 24 hours

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

President holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

AD
AD
AD
AD