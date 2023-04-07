Pro-Russian blogger-priest from Lviv, who fled to Moscow, notified of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement officers notified in absentia a pro-Russian blogger-priest from Lviv of suspicion, who thanked the occupiers for "dirty bloody work" in Ukraine, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a native of Lviv was notified in absentia of suspicion of public calls for an aggressive war against Ukraine and justification, recognition and denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Article 436, Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the City Prosecutor's Office said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the suspect previously served in the Cathedral of the UOC (MP) in Lviv for 12 years, lived in Kyiv since 2005, and fled to Moscow in 2014.

According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the suspect, using his own account in social networks, distributed messages and videos to an unlimited number of users.

"He justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and publicly called for an aggressive war. In his posts and videos, the suspect supported and popularized the actions of the occupying country in connection with the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, glorified the Russian military, distributed Russian narratives about secret biological laboratories in Ukraine and ‘Ukronazists’, claimed that "Ukrainians are to blame for everything," the message emphasizes.

The prosecutor's office notes that the priest tried to convince that the Russian Federation did not start the war, but, on the contrary, ends it, and shifted the blame for its beginning to the Maidan and Ukrainians.

"The man also expressed gratitude to the Russian military for doing ‘dirty bloody work’ in Ukraine," the report says.

The conclusions of the forensic linguistic examinations confirmed that the texts of the published materials are of a propaganda nature and are aimed at justifying, recognizing the legitimate armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and contain public calls for an aggressive war against Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is carried out by the investigators of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region.