Facts

19:52 07.04.2023

Pro-Russian blogger-priest from Lviv, who fled to Moscow, notified of suspicion

2 min read

Ukrainian law enforcement officers notified in absentia a pro-Russian blogger-priest from Lviv of suspicion, who thanked the occupiers for "dirty bloody work" in Ukraine, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a native of Lviv was notified in absentia of suspicion of public calls for an aggressive war against Ukraine and justification, recognition and denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Article 436, Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the City Prosecutor's Office said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the suspect previously served in the Cathedral of the UOC (MP) in Lviv for 12 years, lived in Kyiv since 2005, and fled to Moscow in 2014.

According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the suspect, using his own account in social networks, distributed messages and videos to an unlimited number of users.

"He justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and publicly called for an aggressive war. In his posts and videos, the suspect supported and popularized the actions of the occupying country in connection with the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, glorified the Russian military, distributed Russian narratives about secret biological laboratories in Ukraine and ‘Ukronazists’, claimed that "Ukrainians are to blame for everything," the message emphasizes.

The prosecutor's office notes that the priest tried to convince that the Russian Federation did not start the war, but, on the contrary, ends it, and shifted the blame for its beginning to the Maidan and Ukrainians.

"The man also expressed gratitude to the Russian military for doing ‘dirty bloody work’ in Ukraine," the report says.

The conclusions of the forensic linguistic examinations confirmed that the texts of the published materials are of a propaganda nature and are aimed at justifying, recognizing the legitimate armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and contain public calls for an aggressive war against Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is carried out by the investigators of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Tags: #priest #suspicion #blogger

MORE ABOUT

19:02 22.02.2023
Former infrastructure minister, his first deputy notified of suspicion for $30 mln in damages to state

Former infrastructure minister, his first deputy notified of suspicion for $30 mln in damages to state

20:31 01.02.2023
Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

12:23 19.01.2023
Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

15:34 07.12.2022
Priest from Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in Luhansk region sentenced to 12 years in prison for assisting the enemy

Priest from Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in Luhansk region sentenced to 12 years in prison for assisting the enemy

16:11 01.12.2022
SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

16:58 09.11.2022
Blogger-millionaire cat Stepan becomes third ambassador of Save Ukrainian culture project

Blogger-millionaire cat Stepan becomes third ambassador of Save Ukrainian culture project

12:34 06.10.2022
SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

15:45 05.10.2022
MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

11:58 09.03.2022
Nine Russian military detained in Mykolaiv region notified of suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's integrity - National Police

Nine Russian military detained in Mykolaiv region notified of suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's integrity - National Police

14:38 06.03.2022
MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

LATEST

Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Center for Humanitarian Demining established in Ukraine

France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes, AFU destroys Russian Su-25, ammunition depot in past 24 hours

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

President holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

AD
AD
AD
AD