13:27 07.04.2023

MFA spokesman: Ukraine does not trade its territories

MFA spokesman: Ukraine does not trade its territories

Ukraine appreciates the efforts of the President of Brazil to find a solution to stop Russian aggression, but is forced to remind that it does not trade its territories, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"There is no legal, political or moral reason why we should cede at least a centimeter of Ukrainian land. The Ukrainian position remains unchanged: any mediation efforts to restore peace in Ukraine must be based on respect for the sovereignty and full restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," Nikolenko said on Facebook.

As reported, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during a meeting with journalists at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Thursday, suggested that Ukraine cede the occupied Crimea peninsula to the aggressor in order to end the war with Russia.

Tags: #crimea #mfa

