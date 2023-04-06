Invaders inflict four missile, seven air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers carried out four rocket and seven air strikes on the territory of Ukraine during the day, carried out more than 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure of settlements.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day the enemy fired on more than 60 settlements of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, including the towns of Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vuhledar of Donetsk region, Huliai-Pole, Zaporizhia region and Kherson.

"The probability of missile and air strikes continues to be high throughout Ukraine," the General Staff stressed.