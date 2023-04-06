Defense Ministry explains what is behind wording ‘fighting continues in Bakhmut’ and how operational decisions made

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar explained what is behind the wording “fighting continues in Bakhmut,” stressing that when the words “the situation is under control” are published in the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then this is the case.

“I will slightly open the curtain: what is behind the words ‘fighting continues in Bakhmut’ and how operational decisions are made. Of course, only what the military allowed. The fighting is accompanied by serious analytical work of a large number of people,” Maliar wrote on the Telegram channel.

She noted that decisions are made on the basis of a comprehensive analysis and calculations of the likely development of the situation. In particular, the Defense Ministry stressed that the operational situation on the ground is monitored and reported to headquarters 24/7; headquarters continuously analyze the actions of the enemy and the dynamics of changes in the situation according to many criteria; guided by the data received, headquarters predict possible threats and enemy actions.

Operational information and analytics are continuously reported to the command of the Operational-Strategic Group of troops Khortytsia, in the area of responsibility of which the Bakhmut direction is now located.

“The command, based on the analysis of changes in the situation, forecasts of enemy actions and assessment of our capabilities, makes operational decisions and forms tasks for units. That is, when you hear the words ‘the situation is under control’ in the reports, this is how the things are,” Maliar said.