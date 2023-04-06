Info that corresponds to reality never found in Russia's info on Bakhmut – Maliar

The enemy's informational stuffing on the topic of Bakhmut has never contained data that corresponds to reality, we have no information leaks, Hnna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, said.

"When the monitor monitors the enemy's information about Bakhmut about what the military command reports to the president, who made what decisions, what plan failed, which of the generals defends which position on the defense of Bakhmut, one thing is very pleasing - we don't have any information leaks," Maliar said on Telegram channel.

According to her, "information that corresponds to reality has never slipped through yet."