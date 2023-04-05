Facts

14:04 05.04.2023

Six Spanish Leopard tanks to leave to Ukraine in second half of April

1 min read
Six Spanish Leopard tanks to leave to Ukraine in second half of April

The six Leopard 2A4 tanks Spain has promised to send to Ukraine will leave the country in the second half of April, Defence Minister Margarita Robles told state broadcaster TVE on Wednesday, pushing back the estimated shipment date, Reuters reported.

“The German-made battle tanks have not been used since the 1990s and had been mothballed in reserve, requiring refitting and battle readiness tests after initial doubts as to whether they could go into combat again,” the agency notes.

Spain had committed to sending a total of 10 tanks to Ukraine, and Robles said the armed forces had started repairing the remaining four.

It has also trained 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics at a military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

Tags: #leopard

MORE ABOUT

17:04 29.03.2023
Reznikov: Leopard tanks to be used in counteroffensive, I think, in April-May

Reznikov: Leopard tanks to be used in counteroffensive, I think, in April-May

10:25 16.03.2023
Canada to donate Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks in coming weeks – Defense Minister

Canada to donate Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks in coming weeks – Defense Minister

15:46 15.03.2023
Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

14:18 24.02.2023
First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

16:22 23.02.2023
Spain may supply Ukraine with up to ten Leopard tanks – PM

Spain may supply Ukraine with up to ten Leopard tanks – PM

18:23 22.02.2023
Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

20:22 20.02.2023
AFU to form two tank battalions from Leopard-2, six-seven battalions from Leopard-1 – Reznikov

AFU to form two tank battalions from Leopard-2, six-seven battalions from Leopard-1 – Reznikov

13:34 21.01.2023
Czech Republic denies reports about alleged supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Czech Republic denies reports about alleged supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

13:24 21.01.2023
FMs of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now

FMs of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now

09:20 20.01.2023
Netherlands ready to pay for supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Netherlands ready to pay for supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

SBI completes investigation into treason of ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

Zelenskyy presented with highest award of Poland – Order of White Eagle

Even in wartime Ukraine continues making progress on anti-corruption reforms – Maasikas

LATEST

Poland preparing to transfer six more MiG-29s to Ukraine – Duda

Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

Court rules to seize land plots owned by Medvedchuk's wife in Lviv region

Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

SBI completes investigation into treason of ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

Kulinich deliberately conceals info about impending Russia’s attack from Crimea – SBI

Russia considering issuing foreign debt obligations to support protracted war in Ukraine – British intelligence

Zelenskyy presented with highest award of Poland – Order of White Eagle

Even in wartime Ukraine continues making progress on anti-corruption reforms – Maasikas

AD
AD
AD
AD