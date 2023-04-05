Facts

11:53 05.04.2023

Number of Russia's attacks hitting Ukroboronprom enterprises exceeds 150 – Director General

2 min read
Ukroboronprom enterprises are increasing production despite the shelling, including through relocation and cooperation with private companies, Ukroboronprom Director General Yuriy Husev has said.

"Despite the fact that all our plants suffered from the hits – there were over 150 of them – not a single production facility stopped its work and not only performs but increases production volumes," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Husev said that nearly 12,000 Ukrainians responded to the work vacancies of the concern companies, and only thanks to the relocation of enterprises, the creation of additional industries, and cooperation with private companies, more than 6,000 new employees were recruited.

"We have now attracted about 100 companies that have not previously produced anything for the Armed Forces. We are working with the heads of regional military administrations so that the industrial enterprises of the regions perform tasks on the equipment they have – also for the needs of the defense industry," Husev added.

According to him, Ukroboronprom is implementing a program for manufacturing and repairing of equipment in safe places, repairing not only the old Soviet but also seized equipment, as well as the equipment that is transferred by Ukraine's partners.

"Certainly, we agree with our partners that repair and maintenance will develop into deeper cooperation in the assembly and joint production of new types of weapons. It also applies to armored vehicles, multiple rocket launchers, and air defense systems," the concern's head said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom

