European Commission's President to call Zelenskyy before her visit to China

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the context of her visit to China scheduled for Thursday.

In Brussels on Tuesday, announcing von der Leyen's visit to China with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the President will speak by phone with President Zelenskyy today in the context of her preparations for this trip.