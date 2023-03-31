URCS to inform Kyiv residents, guests about rules of conduct with explosives

On the International Day for Mine Awareness, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will inform Kyiv residents and guests about the rules of conduct with explosives.

"In Kyiv, on April 4, 2023, Shevchenko Park will host an event 'Your Knowledge Is Your Safety' dedicated to International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action," the URCS said on its Facebook page on Friday.

Today, when a third of the territory of Ukraine is mined and thousands of munitions remain undetonated after Russian artillery or missile attacks, "we must disseminate information about the threat of explosives," the URCS said.

The event is designed for both adults and children. The program includes educational sessions on mine risk and interactive activities for the youngest participants.

As reported, in December 2005, the UN General Assembly declared April 4 as International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. This day is marked annually.