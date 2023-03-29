Facts

09:46 29.03.2023

France recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked France for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of Ukrainians.

"The French Parliament's recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukraine's people is important and significant. Grateful for France's strong contribution to exposing totalitarian Russia's past and present crimes, establishing truth, justice, and hence accountability. Thank you France," the president said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

"I am grateful to France for recognizing the 1932-1933 Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians and for honoring the memory of the victims of Stalin and his regime. With this historic vote, Assemblée nationale made it clear that such crimes will never be forgotten and must never be repeated," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

"The Holodomor of 1932-1933 is the genocide of the Ukrainian people. The French Parliament supported the response resolution. I am grateful to Yaël Braun-Pivet and to every deputy who voted for this decision," Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said on his Telegram channel.

He said only 26 countries have recognized the Holodomor as genocide, 11 of which in the last year.

"It is very important. This is historical justice. Proof that even after 90 years the world is not silent, recognizing a crime as a crime. And such tragedies, atrocities against humanity, against peoples never have the right to be repeated," Stefanchuk said.

Tags: #holodomor #france

