Air force destroy 12 shock Shaheds, one reconnaissance UAV
On Tuesday night, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 shock Shaheds and one reconnaissance UAV, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 13 air targets were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Forces and air defense of other components of the defense forces of Ukraine: 12 shock Shahed-136/131 UAVs and one reconnaissance Granat-4 UAV," the message says.
As noted, on the night of March 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack drones and guided aerial bombs.
The attack of the Shaheds was carried out from the north and south-east direction.
It is reported that the invaders' Su-35 fighters took off from Morozovsk airfield in Rostov region and attacked Kherson region with two guided aerial bombs.
In total, the enemy used 13 kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131, one reconnaissance UAV Garnet-4 and two KABs.