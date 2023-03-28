Facts

20:21 28.03.2023

Air force destroy 12 shock Shaheds, one reconnaissance UAV

1 min read

On Tuesday night, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 shock Shaheds and one reconnaissance UAV, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 13 air targets were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Forces and air defense of other components of the defense forces of Ukraine: 12 shock Shahed-136/131 UAVs and one reconnaissance Granat-4 UAV," the message says.

As noted, on the night of March 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack drones and guided aerial bombs.

The attack of the Shaheds was carried out from the north and south-east direction.

It is reported that the invaders' Su-35 fighters took off from Morozovsk airfield in Rostov region and attacked Kherson region with two guided aerial bombs.

In total, the enemy used 13 kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131, one reconnaissance UAV Garnet-4 and two KABs.

Tags: #afu #drones

MORE ABOUT

10:54 27.03.2023
AFU stabilize situation in Bakhmut direction, but fighting continues there – Cherevaty

AFU stabilize situation in Bakhmut direction, but fighting continues there – Cherevaty

20:35 24.03.2023
Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

12:16 24.03.2023
AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

09:16 24.03.2023
Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

11:56 22.03.2023
Ambulance driver arriving to help victims among killed in Rzhyschiv

Ambulance driver arriving to help victims among killed in Rzhyschiv

11:55 22.03.2023
Death toll of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, Kyiv region, increases to four

Death toll of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, Kyiv region, increases to four

09:40 16.03.2023
Israel approves export licenses for anti-drone jamming systems for Ukraine

Israel approves export licenses for anti-drone jamming systems for Ukraine

17:12 15.03.2023
AFU publishes list of most necessary types of weapons now

AFU publishes list of most necessary types of weapons now

12:27 03.03.2023
AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

09:57 02.03.2023
AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Three minors hospitalized in accident involving passenger bus in Khmelnytskyi region – police

AFU hit areas of concentration of enemy manpower, equipment, as well as command post and ammunition depot in past 24 hours - General Staff

Some 19,514 Ukrainian children considered illegally deported, data collection about them continues – Reintegration Ministry

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of former Infrastructure Minister Omelian

Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

LATEST

Kyivstar to build 170 base stations in Q1 2023

Three minors hospitalized in accident involving passenger bus in Khmelnytskyi region – police

Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses dissatisfaction to Norwegian ambassador about human rights award for Saakashvili

DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

AFU hit areas of concentration of enemy manpower, equipment, as well as command post and ammunition depot in past 24 hours - General Staff

Some 19,514 Ukrainian children considered illegally deported, data collection about them continues – Reintegration Ministry

US businessman Buffett Foundation plans to provide Kharkiv region with experimental drones to detect mines – Synehubov

Russians carry out 11 air, two missile strikes, carry out more than 10 attacks from MLRS - General Staff

Zelenska at UNICEF’s Youth for Ukraine meeting: I don't want you to feel like victims, you’re children of victory

Russian military leadership likely commit limited higher quality Wagner Group elements to offensive on Avdiyivka – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD