Facts

12:22 28.03.2023

British Challenger tanks already in Ukraine – Reznikov

1 min read
British Challenger tanks already in Ukraine – Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov announced the arrival in Ukraine of the Challenger 2 tanks handed over by the British side.

"It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin. Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country," Reznikov tweeted on Tuesday morning.

"These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions," the minister said.

As reported, in early February, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that about 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers went to the UK for military training, in particular, several dozen people to learn how to drive Challenger 2 tanks, 14 of which were planned to be delivered to Ukraine.

In addition to 14 Challenger 2 tanks, Britain is sending Ukraine 20 Bulldog armored personnel carriers and 30 AS-90 self-propelled artillery mounts.

Tags: #defense_ministry #challenger_2

MORE ABOUT

09:21 17.03.2023
Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

15:34 13.03.2023
Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

16:10 15.02.2023
Russians’ losses are now greatest since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

Russians’ losses are now greatest since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

11:05 14.02.2023
Reznikov confirms he invites Pavliuk, Deineha, Shevchenko to positions as his deputies, announces new staff changes in Defense Ministry

Reznikov confirms he invites Pavliuk, Deineha, Shevchenko to positions as his deputies, announces new staff changes in Defense Ministry

14:45 08.02.2023
Challenger tanks to be delivered to Ukraine by Royal Air Force – Kuleba

Challenger tanks to be delivered to Ukraine by Royal Air Force – Kuleba

15:56 04.02.2023
Govt of Ukraine decides to introduce Delta system in Defense Forces – Ministry of Defense

Govt of Ukraine decides to introduce Delta system in Defense Forces – Ministry of Defense

16:36 28.01.2023
Defense Ministry concludes 16 state contracts with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers

Defense Ministry concludes 16 state contracts with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers

12:11 25.01.2023
Director of Procurement Department Khmelnytsky dismissed from Defense Ministry – Head of Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee

Director of Procurement Department Khmelnytsky dismissed from Defense Ministry – Head of Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee

11:07 24.01.2023
Ukraine's Dpty Defense Minister responsible for logistic support of AFU submits letter of resignation

Ukraine's Dpty Defense Minister responsible for logistic support of AFU submits letter of resignation

17:50 23.01.2023
Main Intelligence Directorate, SBU chiefs say rumors about misunderstandings between agencies are enemy narratives

Main Intelligence Directorate, SBU chiefs say rumors about misunderstandings between agencies are enemy narratives

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

Some 4,390 Ukrainian children with statuses remain in temporarily occupied territories – Vereschuk

USA supports idea of creating hybrid special tribunal to investigate Russia’s aggression crime against Ukraine – State Dept

Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

Main task of Defense Forces in Bakhmut is to exhaust superior enemy forces - Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

Some 4,390 Ukrainian children with statuses remain in temporarily occupied territories – Vereschuk

USA supports idea of creating hybrid special tribunal to investigate Russia’s aggression crime against Ukraine – State Dept

Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

Main task of Defense Forces in Bakhmut is to exhaust superior enemy forces - Syrsky

France to double deliveries of 155-mm shells to Ukraine – Lecornu

Portugal sends three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

President of Motor Sich blocks supply of combat helicopter for Defense Intelligence Agency in April 2022 - SBU

Invaders make little progress in Avdiyivka at cost of heavy losses – British intelligence

Air defense destroys about 10 Shahed UAVs during night attack on Kyiv, fire in Sviatoshynsky district eliminated

AD
AD
AD
AD