British Challenger tanks already in Ukraine – Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov announced the arrival in Ukraine of the Challenger 2 tanks handed over by the British side.

"It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin. Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country," Reznikov tweeted on Tuesday morning.

"These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions," the minister said.

As reported, in early February, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that about 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers went to the UK for military training, in particular, several dozen people to learn how to drive Challenger 2 tanks, 14 of which were planned to be delivered to Ukraine.

In addition to 14 Challenger 2 tanks, Britain is sending Ukraine 20 Bulldog armored personnel carriers and 30 AS-90 self-propelled artillery mounts.