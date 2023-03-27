Facts

19:52 27.03.2023

One should not look for soft synonyms for war crimes – Podoliak

One should not look for soft synonyms for war crimes – Podoliak

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak recalled the absence of the "Ukrainian crisis" and urged "not to look for soft synonyms for war crimes."

“It's worth outlining the emphases. There's no ‘Ukrainian crisis.’ There is a war started by RF in 2014. Crimea & part of the eastern regions didn't join Russia, but were occupied. Ukrainians are not evacuated, but killed or deported to Russia. Don't look for soft synonyms for war crimes,” he said on Twitter Monday.

The term "Ukrainian crisis" is used in its messages by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

