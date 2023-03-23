Facts

19:25 23.03.2023

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

European Union leaders say they will continue to fully support Ukraine, providing political, economic, military, financial and humanitarian assistance as needed.

It is stated in the conclusions on Ukraine, adopted at a meeting of the European Council, which takes place on Thursday in Brussels.

"The European Union stands firmly and fully with Ukraine and will continue to provide strong political, economic, military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes. The European Union and Member States are increasing their efforts to help meet Ukraine's pressing military and defence needs," the document notes.

"The European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine's repair, recovery, and reconstruction, in coordination with international partners. In this context, the European Council reiterates the EU's full support for establishing an international mechanism to register the damages Russia has inflicted. Together with partners, the European Union will continue to step up work towards the use of Russia's frozen and immobilised assets for Ukraine's reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation, in accordance with EU and international law," the text notes.

"The European Council welcomes Ukraine's commitment and reform efforts, and underlines the importance of Ukraine's EU accession process, in line with its earlier conclusions, notably those of 23-24 June 2022," the document notes.

