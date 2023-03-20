USA to supply Ukraine with $350 mln in military aid, incl ammunition for HIMARS

The United States is allocating another package of military assistance to Ukraine, its volume will amount to $350 million, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

“Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 34th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $350 million,” the statement reads.

He noted that this military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment.

Blinken also welcomed more than 50 countries that have united to support Ukraine defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the U.S. State Secretary stressed.

Meanwhile, according to a Pentagon press release, the United States will also supply Ukraine with ammunition of 25 mm caliber, mortars and shells of 81 and 60 mm caliber, AT4 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and small arms, explosives and equipment for removing barriers.

The supplies will also include mine clearance equipment, heavy fuel trucks, thermal imagers, optical sights and laser rangefinders; spare parts and test and diagnostic equipment for vehicle maintenance and repair.

According to the Pentagon, as of early March, the current U.S. administration provided Ukraine with military assistance worth more than $32.8 billion.