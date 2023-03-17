Facts

Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell says the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin is only the beginning of a process to bring to justice all those responsible for crimes committed in Ukraine.

"We have always made clear at the European Union, that those responsible for the illegal aggression against Ukraine must be brought to justice, and this International Criminal Court issue is just the start in the process of accountability," Borrell said.

He said the severity of the crimes and the ICC statement "speak for themselves." Borrell said this is an important decision of international justice for the people of Ukraine. The EU has always made it clear that those responsible for starting an illegal, unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine must be held accountable. This is only the beginning of the process of holding Russia and its leaders accountable for crimes and atrocities, they committed in Ukraine, Borrell said.

At the same time, he said the EU supports the work of the ICC and its investigators. "There can be no impunity for war crimes," he said.

 

