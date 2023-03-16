Facts

20:26 16.03.2023

Russia reduces pace of counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine

2 min read
Russia reduces pace of counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine

Compared to previous weeks, Russian troops have reduced the pace of the counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, the overall pace of the Russian offensive in Ukraine seems to have decreased compared to previous weeks.

Analysts note that Russian forces have achieved only minimal tactical successes along the entire front line in Luhansk region over the past week, and Ukrainian forces probably recently managed to conduct counterattacks and regain territory in the region.

In addition, according to ISW, the general offensive of the Wagner group on Bakhmut (Donetsk region) seems to be nearing its climax.

According to scientists, the recent successes of Wagner north of Bakhmut indicate that the loss of manpower, artillery and equipment in the battles for Bakhmut will probably limit the ability of the PMC to complete the dense encirclement of Bakhmut or gain significant territory in the battles for urban areas.

They also assume that the capture of small settlements north of Bakhmut and east of the highway is unlikely to strengthen Wagner's ability to capture Bakhmut itself or achieve other important successes from an operational point of view.

The report notes that, "they will probably be able to do this, since the ISW has been monitoring units of Russian airborne regiments in and around Bakhmut, which do not seem to be too involved in the fighting at the moment. The Russians may also bring elements of other conventional units into the battle, including, perhaps, the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division, or units recruited from other parts of the theater of operations."

The ISW admits that the Wagner offensive itself will not be enough to capture Bakhmut.

“Russian forces are not pursuing active or successful offensive operations elsewhere in theater, and as the pace of operations slows along critical sectors of the front, Ukrainian forces likely have an increased opportunity to regain the initiative,” the Institute said.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

16:23 15.03.2023
Incident not to cause escalation to direct conflict between Russia and USA – ISW

Incident not to cause escalation to direct conflict between Russia and USA – ISW

20:35 14.03.2023
Invaders achieve minor successes to northeast of Kupyansk, east of Siversk – ISW

Invaders achieve minor successes to northeast of Kupyansk, east of Siversk – ISW

17:30 09.03.2023
Putin recognizes limited ability of Russian army to support offensive, but confident that war prolonging to increase likelihood of achieving his strategic goals – ISW

Putin recognizes limited ability of Russian army to support offensive, but confident that war prolonging to increase likelihood of achieving his strategic goals – ISW

17:58 08.03.2023
Occupation forces lack mechanized forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut – ISW

Occupation forces lack mechanized forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut – ISW

17:18 07.03.2023
Battle of Bakhmut may severely degrade Wagner Group’s best forces, depriving Russia of some of its most effective, most difficult-to-replace shock troops - ISW

Battle of Bakhmut may severely degrade Wagner Group’s best forces, depriving Russia of some of its most effective, most difficult-to-replace shock troops - ISW

18:26 01.03.2023
Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

12:50 28.02.2023
Ukraine has counteroffensive capabilities in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Ukraine has counteroffensive capabilities in Zaporizhia region – ISW

17:13 27.02.2023
ISW: Specter of limitless Russian manpower is a myth

ISW: Specter of limitless Russian manpower is a myth

16:01 21.02.2023
Russia continues militarization of ZNPP, plans strikes on Ukrainian power substations – ISW

Russia continues militarization of ZNPP, plans strikes on Ukrainian power substations – ISW

13:21 11.02.2023
Russian missile overflights of NATO territory unlikely to provoke escalation - ISW

Russian missile overflights of NATO territory unlikely to provoke escalation - ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

Members of Shevchenko Prize Committee announce their resignation

LATEST

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

Moldovan opposition gathers thousands of supporters to protest in central Chisinau

Ukrainian Air Force commander proposes his NATO counterparts to establish 'aircraft coalition' to help Ukraine – Ihnat

Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

AD
AD
AD
AD