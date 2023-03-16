Facts

16:57 16.03.2023

Iran takes 'wait-to-see' position in ballistic missiles supply to Russia, but provides it with ammo – Ukrainian intelligence

2 min read
Iran took a "wait-to-see" position in the matter of providing Russia with ballistic missiles, there is no information about transfers of such weapons, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Vadym Skybitsky has said.

"Yes, Iran supplies the ammunition. Russia is also trying to get other types of weapons, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and not only the ones they have already been using. In addition, Russia is interested in receiving ballistic missiles," he said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

According to Skybitsky, there is no trustworthy information about the transfer of this type of weapon to Russia so far.

"Iran is still waiting. It took a "wait-to-see" position," the Ukrainian intelligence said.

It has got specific documents related to the development of cooperation between Russia and Iran. In particular, the documents indicate Russia's intention to receive ammunition, missiles, and other equipment. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has started to suffer ammo deficiency.

Iran, in turn, needs new Russian weapons, nuclear and missile technology, therefore, the countries "are both interested in cooperation." Skybitsky said.

"We know for sure that they are actively working with Iran. Yes, they indeed hold talks with Myanmar, African countries, Middle East. Russia has sent its delegations to these countries in order to get as much ammo and other weapons as it can," he said.

