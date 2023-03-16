Russia attacks slow after attempts to assault Vuhledar due to serious losses over last three months – UK intelligence

Over the last week, Russian attempts to assault Vuhledar in Donetsk region have slowed after a series of failed and costly attacks over the previous three months, the British Ministry of Defense said, citing intelligence.

"One factor in Russia's heavy losses in this sector has been Ukraine's successful adoption of Remote Anti-Armour Mine systems (RAAM). RAAM is a specialist artillery shell which scatters anti-armour mines up to 17 km away from the firing unit. In some instances, Ukraine has launched the mines over and behind advancing Russian units, causing disarray when Russian vehicles attempt to withdraw," according to the Twitter post.

It is noted that Russia's only notable recent tactical success has been in the Bakhmut sector, which is dominated by Wagner Group mercenary forces. At the same time, it is noted that the PMC is currently engaged in a public feud with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russia's MoD has been insistent in its drive for success in Vuhledar, partially because it wants its own success to compete with Wagner's achievements," according to the statement.