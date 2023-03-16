Facts

12:51 16.03.2023

Russia attacks slow after attempts to assault Vuhledar due to serious losses over last three months – UK intelligence

1 min read
Russia attacks slow after attempts to assault Vuhledar due to serious losses over last three months – UK intelligence

Over the last week, Russian attempts to assault Vuhledar in Donetsk region have slowed after a series of failed and costly attacks over the previous three months, the British Ministry of Defense said, citing intelligence.

"One factor in Russia's heavy losses in this sector has been Ukraine's successful adoption of Remote Anti-Armour Mine systems (RAAM). RAAM is a specialist artillery shell which scatters anti-armour mines up to 17 km away from the firing unit. In some instances, Ukraine has launched the mines over and behind advancing Russian units, causing disarray when Russian vehicles attempt to withdraw," according to the Twitter post.

It is noted that Russia's only notable recent tactical success has been in the Bakhmut sector, which is dominated by Wagner Group mercenary forces. At the same time, it is noted that the PMC is currently engaged in a public feud with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russia's MoD has been insistent in its drive for success in Vuhledar, partially because it wants its own success to compete with Wagner's achievements," according to the statement.

Tags: #vuhledar

MORE ABOUT

12:02 24.02.2022
Three civilians killed in Vuhledar – Interior Ministry

Three civilians killed in Vuhledar – Interior Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

EU to make decisions for uninterrupted supply of ammo to Ukraine – Scholz

PM of Latvia arrives in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: More pressure there is on Russia, faster Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, intl legal order

Canada to donate Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks in coming weeks – Defense Minister

Pentagon Chief: Only Ukrainian leadership to make decisions regarding Bakhmut

LATEST

Occupiers continue to steal property of public institutions, enterprises, civilian population of Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

EU to make decisions for uninterrupted supply of ammo to Ukraine – Scholz

PM of Latvia arrives in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: More pressure there is on Russia, faster Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, intl legal order

Canada to donate Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks in coming weeks – Defense Minister

Pentagon Chief: Only Ukrainian leadership to make decisions regarding Bakhmut

Israel approves export licenses for anti-drone jamming systems for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Bonds case should be considered as Kremlin bribe to Yanukovych

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

AD
AD
AD
AD