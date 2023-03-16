Facts

12:14 16.03.2023

EU to make decisions for uninterrupted supply of ammo to Ukraine – Scholz

Participants of the EU summit scheduled for March 23-24 will agree on steps to provide Ukraine with the necessary ammunition in a timely manner, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in the Bundestag.

"It is especially important to supply Ukraine with the necessary ammunition. At the European Council, we, together with our partners, will agree on the next steps in order to achieve even better, continuous supplies," German media quoted him as saying from a speech about the future EU summit.

Scholz noted that Berlin, in turn, is ready to admit other EU countries to its arms purchases.

In addition, the chancellor promised to continue the sanctions policy against the Russian Federation. He made the assertion that in eight months Germany got rid of dependence on Russian coal, oil and gas, and in Germany there was no "economic recession and shutdown of industrial enterprises."

Armin Papperger, CEO of the German defense concern Rheinmetall AG, said this week that Ukraine had requested the EU to supply 250,000 rounds of ammunition per month, but he said such volumes of ammunition "would be difficult to produce."

"To reach this level, production capacity in Europe would have to be doubled," he explained.

In March, Bloomberg reported, citing a document in its possession, that EU leaders have a plan that presents three possible ways to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine. The proposal provides for the immediate transfer of ammunition, in particular 155-mm artillery shells, from existing stocks or orders that are already pending, as well as the use of a joint arms procurement system to assist Ukraine. In addition, the document refers to the need to build up the military-industrial complex of Europe to meet current and future demand in the field of armaments.

