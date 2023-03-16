Facts

09:40 16.03.2023

Israel approves export licenses for anti-drone jamming systems for Ukraine

2 min read
Israel approves export licenses for anti-drone jamming systems for Ukraine

Israel has approved the export licenses for the possible sale of anti-drone jamming systems to Ukraine, the Axios online media outlet said, citing Israeli and Ukrainian officials.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen approved these export licenses in mid-February, according to the officials.

The licenses were approved for Israeli companies Elbit and Rafael that develop anti-drone systems, they said.

Cohen notified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of that during a visit to Kyiv on February 15.

A Ukrainian official told Axios that a delegation from Ukraine's Defense Ministry visited Israel recently to get a presentation on the anti-drone systems. However, no deal has yet to be signed.

Kyiv is interested in anti-drone systems, but what it needs more is a defensive system against ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian official said.

According to Axios, the systems Israel has offered to Ukraine use electronic warfare equipment to jam drones. The systems have a range of around 25 miles and can be positioned near power plants or other critical sites to protect them from drones.

Israeli officials, for their part, told the online media outlet that the approval of the export licenses is not a shift in the Israeli leadership's policy with regard to the war in Ukraine because, as they said, these systems are defensive in nature and cannot be used against Russian military personnel.

Tags: #israel #drones

