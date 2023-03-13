Energy Committee backs Rada draft appeal to parliaments of all countries on sanctions against Rosatom

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services supported the draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on an appeal to the parliaments of all countries, the European Parliament and the IAEA with a proposal to impose sanctions on Rosatom.

The full title of the document, supported by the committee at a meeting on Friday, sounds like a draft resolution on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the parliaments of all foreign states, the European Parliament and the IAEA regarding the imposition of sanctions on the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom and the introduction of measures to reduce cooperation with the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear energy.

"The problem will be complex and it will be a long process of refusing to cooperate with Rosatom. However, this process must be started," MP Inna Sovsun, who is one of the authors of the document, said at the meeting.

According to her, so far no country has a clear plan of action on how to refuse cooperation with Rosatom, but it is necessary to carry out explanatory work on the subject of what needs to be done.

"Western companies say: we need to understand that if there is such a refusal, it will be for a long time, for a long time, and then we will be able to invest in the development of alternative capacities here ... Therefore, the position of the Verkhovna Rada on this issue would increase the attention of Western politicians to this topic," Sovsun said.