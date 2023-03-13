Facts

20:48 13.03.2023

Energy Committee backs Rada draft appeal to parliaments of all countries on sanctions against Rosatom

2 min read

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services supported the draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on an appeal to the parliaments of all countries, the European Parliament and the IAEA with a proposal to impose sanctions on Rosatom.

The full title of the document, supported by the committee at a meeting on Friday, sounds like a draft resolution on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the parliaments of all foreign states, the European Parliament and the IAEA regarding the imposition of sanctions on the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom and the introduction of measures to reduce cooperation with the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear energy.

"The problem will be complex and it will be a long process of refusing to cooperate with Rosatom. However, this process must be started," MP Inna Sovsun, who is one of the authors of the document, said at the meeting.

According to her, so far no country has a clear plan of action on how to refuse cooperation with Rosatom, but it is necessary to carry out explanatory work on the subject of what needs to be done.

"Western companies say: we need to understand that if there is such a refusal, it will be for a long time, for a long time, and then we will be able to invest in the development of alternative capacities here ... Therefore, the position of the Verkhovna Rada on this issue would increase the attention of Western politicians to this topic," Sovsun said.

Tags: #sanctions #rosatom

MORE ABOUT

18:02 13.03.2023
EU extends sanctions for another six months for 1,473 individuals, 205 legal entities for undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine

EU extends sanctions for another six months for 1,473 individuals, 205 legal entities for undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine

11:48 11.03.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against gambling business, incl. Ukrainian Parimatch LLC

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against gambling business, incl. Ukrainian Parimatch LLC

16:38 10.03.2023
Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

21:10 03.03.2023
Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

17:30 03.03.2023
There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

19:27 27.02.2023
Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

10:12 27.02.2023
EU imposes 10th package of sanctions against Russia – communiqué

EU imposes 10th package of sanctions against Russia – communiqué

14:52 25.02.2023
EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

12:44 25.02.2023
Swedish Presidency in European Council: EU approves 10th package of sanctions for Russia

Swedish Presidency in European Council: EU approves 10th package of sanctions for Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

EU extends sanctions for another six months for 1,473 individuals, 205 legal entities for undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine

AFU eliminates about 710 occupiers, eight tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

New curfew regime introduced from 17:00 to 6:30 in Kherson region until March 17

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 places of invaders’ concentration in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

There are three invaders’ carriers Calibers in Black Sea on duty – Pivden command

Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with IOM and Germany, launches project on psychosocial support for veterans, their families for EUR4.8 mln

UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

Demining of fields for safe sowing campaign starts in Dnipropetrovsk region - local governor

AFU eliminates about 710 occupiers, eight tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

New curfew regime introduced from 17:00 to 6:30 in Kherson region until March 17

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD