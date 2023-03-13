Facts

16:12 13.03.2023

New curfew regime introduced from 17:00 to 6:30 in Kherson region until March 17

1 min read
A new curfew regime is being introduced in Kherson region from 17:00 to 06:30 from March 13, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"From March 13 to March 17 inclusively, the curfew will last from 17:00 to 06:30," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Therefore, I ask everyone who needs to leave the region today to do it immediately, and in the future - plan your time in the territory of the city and the region," Prokudin stressed.

Tags: #kherson_region

