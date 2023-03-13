Two people killed, three wounded, including child in shelling of Kutsurub community – local authorities

As a result of the shelling of the settlement of the Kutsurub community, two people were killed, three were injured, among them a child who was hospitalized, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"As a result of the morning enemy shelling of the settlement of the Kutsurub community, a man and a woman born in 1978 and 1980 were killed, a seven-year-old child was taken by an ambulance. In addition, two people were injured," Kim said in his Telegram channel.

As reported, on Monday morning, Russian invaders fired at the settlement of Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv region.