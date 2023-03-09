Russia can continue war with Ukraine with current intensity for two more years – Lithuanian intelligence

Moscow has the resources to continue the war in Ukraine for another two years, said head of Lithuanian military intelligence Elegijus Paulavicius.

According to intelligence forecasts, the intensity of the war will also depend on the support of the Russian armed forces from states such as Iran and North Korea, Sky News reported.

Paulavicius said that the resources that Russia has at the moment would be enough to continue the war with the current intensity for two years.

But if you look at what Russia has today, such as a strategic reserve, equipment, ammunition, weapons — it can conduct it under the current tension for two years, the head of intelligence added.

Earlier, an American intelligence report said that Vladimir Putin calculated that the best option for him was to prolong the war in the hope that the West would eventually abandon support for Ukraine.