Polish Defense Ministry clarifies words of Błaszczak about arrival of Patriot air defense system in Ukraine – media

The Polish Ministry of Defense has clarified the words of Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, who said Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems have already arrived in Ukraine, the Polish edition Defence24 said.

It is noted that Błaszczak's statement concerned the decision to transfer the indicated air defense systems to Ukraine, and not their direct arrival in the country.

"The meaning of the words of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense, Mr. Mariusz Błaszczak, was to indicate that thanks to the efforts of Poland, decisions were made to transfer the Patriot battery," the Polish Ministry of Defense said in a statement, which was sent to the publication in response to the publication of Błaszczak's words.