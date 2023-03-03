Facts

Japan to provide $170 mln grant for Ukraine's recovery

 Ukraine will receive grant assistance of $170 million from Japan for the implementation of the Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, the agreement was signed by Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, a day earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister also signed a memorandum, according to which the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will independently oversee the use of funds for the restoration of housing in Kyiv region.

"Transparency and accountability are the basic principles of the approach to recovery. Without these conditions, the involvement of international partners and, in general, effective restoration of the destroyed is impossible... We plan to scale up our successful experience of supervision and cooperation with UNDP in matters of independent supervision to other recovery projects in different regions of Ukraine," Kubrakov said.

According to him, such cooperation is planned to be built with other international organizations – financial or expert.

In addition to independent oversight, UNDP will support the digitalization of recovery, development and monitoring processes in the field of regional development, work to increase the capacity of local governments to implement infrastructure projects, access communities to international donor funding and energy efficiency of social infrastructure.

In addition, the UNDP will provide technical support to Ukraine in recovery.

