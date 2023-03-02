Facts

12:37 02.03.2023

Yermak, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, receiving armored vehicles, moving towards membership in Alliance

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with NATO Assistant Secretary General David Kettler, during which the parties exchanged views on the existing military threats from Russia, as well as its capabilities to continue to use missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against the Ukrainian state.

"Yermak noted the need to further strengthen the air defense of Ukraine with modern systems that the members of the Alliance have, including for protection against Russian missile attacks. He also expressed hope that our country will receive armored vehicles from partners as soon as possible, primarily battle tanks and other weapons, necessary for the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories," according to the presidential website on Thursday.

The interlocutors discussed preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023. "We hope that in Vilnius the allies will be able to decide on the modality and possible time limits for Ukraine's further movement towards membership in the Alliance," the President's Office head said.

In addition, Yermak noted the need to intensify dialogue with NATO member countries to provide effective security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war. "Our country needs reliable international security guarantees that would make it impossible to repeat Russian aggression in the future," he said.

