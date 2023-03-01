Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupiers during the day, according to the operational information about the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type was also shot down, as well as both Shahed-136 attack UAVs fired on the territory of Ukraine.

Missile troops and artillery units hit one enemy concentration area, two ammunition depots and two enemy electronic warfare complexes during the day, the General Staff said.