Facts

20:41 28.02.2023

Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

1 min read
Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

The Russian naval group located in the Black Sea has significantly increased despite the storm, according to the Operational Command Pivden (South).

"Now there are already 17 ships, including five launch vehicles, including two submarines. The total salvo of Calibers can reach up to 32 missiles," the Facebook post says.

It is noted that the enemy does not stop aerial reconnaissance, which means that missile strikes, both massive and targeted, are not excluded.

Tags: #russia #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

20:15 28.02.2023
Ukraine withdraws from several agreements with Russia, Belarus on development, joint control of checkpoints across state border

Ukraine withdraws from several agreements with Russia, Belarus on development, joint control of checkpoints across state border

20:37 27.02.2023
Kuleba on creation of special tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: It’s necessary to eliminate causes, not just symptoms

Kuleba on creation of special tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: It’s necessary to eliminate causes, not just symptoms

19:27 27.02.2023
Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

13:41 27.02.2023
Heineken to leave Russia in H1 2023

Heineken to leave Russia in H1 2023

15:57 25.02.2023
Ukraine withdraws from agreement on establishment of Black Sea Group of Naval Cooperation

Ukraine withdraws from agreement on establishment of Black Sea Group of Naval Cooperation

15:37 24.02.2023
FATF suspends Russia's membership due to war in Ukraine

FATF suspends Russia's membership due to war in Ukraine

20:51 23.02.2023
Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

19:28 23.02.2023
Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

19:38 22.02.2023
Russia's participation in OSCE PA meetings contradicts international, human principles – Stefanchuk

Russia's participation in OSCE PA meetings contradicts international, human principles – Stefanchuk

20:24 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy calls Putin's threats to resume nuclear tests intimidation

Zelenskyy calls Putin's threats to resume nuclear tests intimidation

AD

HOT NEWS

Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

Ukraine to become member of NATO in long term perspective – Stoltenberg

Shelling of Kherson continues, four killed in city since day start

Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut region is extremely tense

SBU Chief: every day enemy launches over 10 cyberattacks on state resources, critical infrastructure of Ukraine

LATEST

Tbilisi denies reports that EU demanded Saakashvili be moved to Poland for treatment

Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

MPs propose to make May 8 a day off, to call March 8 Intl Day for Protection of Women's Rights

Assets of Russian businessman Serdyuk who finances testing of enemy missiles seized – SBU

Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

Govt instructs central authorities to submit report on self-screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European standards by Aug 30 – PM

Ukraine to become member of NATO in long term perspective – Stoltenberg

Court of Appeal overturns ruling on liquidation of PrivatBank's debtor with UAH 4.3 bln debt

Germany to transfer two Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine – media

AD
AD
AD
AD