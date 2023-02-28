Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force
The Russian naval group located in the Black Sea has significantly increased despite the storm, according to the Operational Command Pivden (South).
"Now there are already 17 ships, including five launch vehicles, including two submarines. The total salvo of Calibers can reach up to 32 missiles," the Facebook post says.
It is noted that the enemy does not stop aerial reconnaissance, which means that missile strikes, both massive and targeted, are not excluded.