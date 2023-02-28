Participants of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff review general operational situation at front, likely nature of enemy's actions in near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters on Tuesday.

According to the press service of the President, the members of the Staff reviewed the overall operational situation and the likely nature of the enemy's actions in the near future. Reports on that were delivered by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency Kyrylo Budanov.

In addition, they also reviewed the state of supplying the defense forces with ammunition and equipment, the progress of training of Ukrainian servicemen abroad, and the needs of the defense forces in terms of numbers and specialties.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Syrskyi and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported on the course of combat operations in the areas of responsibility of their groups.

Commander of the North Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Serhiy Nayev and Commander of Odesa Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Eduard Moskaliov reported on the situation in the Northern and Southern directions.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, and commanders of troops and operational directions. The meeting was also attended by members of the government, heads of security and law enforcement agencies.