Facts

14:09 25.02.2023

Guatemala becomes first Latin American country to join Core Group to create Special Tribunal on aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

1 min read
Guatemala becomes first Latin American country to join Core Group to create Special Tribunal on aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

In New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores joint efforts to bring Russia to justice, Guatemala will join the Core Group to create a Special Tribunal.

“In New York, I was glad to meet with Mario Bucaro. Guatemala is our true friend. We discussed joint efforts to hold Russia accountable, including for the crime of aggression. Guatemala will join the Core Group on the Special tribunal, the first nation of Latin America to do so,” Kuleba said on Twitter Saturday.

Tags: #tribunal #kuleba #guatemala

