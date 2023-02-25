UK, France and Germany propose to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and NATO after war end even if Kyiv unable to de–occupy all its territories – media

Representatives of the governments of Great Britain, France and Germany are considering the possibility of strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and NATO after the end of the war, even if Kyiv cannot regain control of all the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russians, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to journalists, this is due to the fact that some Western partners doubt the possibility of the Ukrainian army to liberate the entire territory of the country from Russian invaders, including the Crimean Peninsula.

It is noted that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week outlined a plan for an agreement to provide Ukraine with much wider access to modern military equipment, weapons and ammunition for self-defense after the end of the war.

Sunak stressed that this plan should be included in the agenda of the annual meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in July.

According to French, German and British officials, a year after the start of the war, Paris and Berlin also support this initiative, and all three governments see it as a way to increase confidence in Ukraine and give the country's government an incentive to start negotiations with Russia, the message says.

It clarifies that officials cautiously stated that any decision on when and under what conditions peace talks will begin depends entirely on Ukraine.

But public rhetoric hides the deepening doubts of UK, French and German politicians that Ukraine will be able to expel Russians from the eastern regions and Crimea, which Russia has controlled since 2014, the ezine reports.

At the same time, journalists point out that such rhetoric sharply contrasts with the public comments of President Biden and other Western leaders, who this week called for unity in opposing Russian aggression.

The publication adds that Washington believes that after the war, Ukraine should have enough weapons to deter any attack by the Russian Federation in the future.