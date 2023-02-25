Facts

12:47 25.02.2023

UK, France and Germany propose to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and NATO after war end even if Kyiv unable to de–occupy all its territories – media

2 min read

Representatives of the governments of Great Britain, France and Germany are considering the possibility of strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and NATO after the end of the war, even if Kyiv cannot regain control of all the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russians, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to journalists, this is due to the fact that some Western partners doubt the possibility of the Ukrainian army to liberate the entire territory of the country from Russian invaders, including the Crimean Peninsula.

It is noted that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week outlined a plan for an agreement to provide Ukraine with much wider access to modern military equipment, weapons and ammunition for self-defense after the end of the war.

Sunak stressed that this plan should be included in the agenda of the annual meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in July.

According to French, German and British officials, a year after the start of the war, Paris and Berlin also support this initiative, and all three governments see it as a way to increase confidence in Ukraine and give the country's government an incentive to start negotiations with Russia, the message says.

It clarifies that officials cautiously stated that any decision on when and under what conditions peace talks will begin depends entirely on Ukraine.

But public rhetoric hides the deepening doubts of UK, French and German politicians that Ukraine will be able to expel Russians from the eastern regions and Crimea, which Russia has controlled since 2014, the ezine reports.

At the same time, journalists point out that such rhetoric sharply contrasts with the public comments of President Biden and other Western leaders, who this week called for unity in opposing Russian aggression.

The publication adds that Washington believes that after the war, Ukraine should have enough weapons to deter any attack by the Russian Federation in the future.

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

21:02 24.02.2023
USA agrees to participate in meaningful negotiations on Ukraine – Blinken

USA agrees to participate in meaningful negotiations on Ukraine – Blinken

19:31 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy signals that relations with Israel improving

Zelenskyy signals that relations with Israel improving

11:56 24.02.2023
Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

10:01 24.02.2023
UNGA adopts resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

UNGA adopts resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

16:45 22.02.2023
Spanish PM to visit Ukraine today – media

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine today – media

16:29 21.02.2023
Stoltenberg: Putin makes it clear today that he is ready for bigger war

Stoltenberg: Putin makes it clear today that he is ready for bigger war

09:14 20.02.2023
URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

16:25 18.02.2023
Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

11:35 18.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

18:44 17.02.2023
Ukraine practically loses oilseed crushing industry in Zaporizhia region – Prometey Group

Ukraine practically loses oilseed crushing industry in Zaporizhia region – Prometey Group

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Peace Formula to become basis of new security in Europe and world – Zelenskyy's address to participants of Intl Forum in Kaunas

With support, we can end Russian aggression already this year – Zelenskyy's appeal to German leadership

EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

Stoltenberg and von der Leyen on China's proposals: China doesn’t have much credibility

Kuleba on China’s peace plan: We disagree with at least one point

LATEST

Ukraine to prevail, we’re already building peaceful future for new generations - Chief Rabbi of Ukraine and Kyiv

Ukrainian Peace Formula to become basis of new security in Europe and world – Zelenskyy's address to participants of Intl Forum in Kaunas

Rada expands border strip along state border line with Russia and Belarus to 2 km

Ukraine withdraws from agreement on establishment of Black Sea Group of Naval Cooperation

With support, we can end Russian aggression already this year – Zelenskyy's appeal to German leadership

Zelenskyy would like to hold summit of Latin American countries and Ukraine

EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

Germany decides to increase number of Leopard 2 A6 tanks transferred to Ukraine by four - up to 18

Guatemala becomes first Latin American country to join Core Group to create Special Tribunal on aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

Stoltenberg and von der Leyen on China's proposals: China doesn’t have much credibility

AD
AD
AD
AD