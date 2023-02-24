I don't care what happens to Russia after its defeat – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed indifference about the future of Russia in the event of its defeat in the war against Ukraine.

"A lot of countries have really started talking about what will happen [with Russia] after the defeat. I believe that information is in favor of Ukraine. It is important that the faith of states, the faith of leaders, and therefore of societies, because they always rely on the atmosphere in society, in their state. That is, it is a signal to us that the majority of the state, at least in Europe, believe in the victory of Ukraine. So, in the defeat of Moscow. Well, this is the conclusion. And the main question then is what will happen to Russia. Honestly, I don't care. Honestly. I believe that they have their own state, and they should think about their own state. If they thought about their state, there would be no war," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Friday.