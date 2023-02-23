Russia inflicts almost 5,000 missile, 3,500 air strikes on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion - AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian occupiers have inflicted almost 5,000 missile and 3,500 air strikes on Ukrainian facilities, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov has said.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression by the Russian occupiers, almost 5,000 missile and almost 3,500 air strikes have been carried out on objects on the territory of Ukraine,” he said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

The enemy inflicted almost 1,100 strikes using UAVs, the General Staff reported.

Hromov said that in February, the Ukrainian forces “minced” six enemy planes and two helicopters, shot down 80 cruise missiles and 84 drones.