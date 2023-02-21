Facts

09:56 21.02.2023

Borrell: Best way to provide ammunition to Ukraine in next weeks is to share already existing in stockpiles

3 min read
Borrell: Best way to provide ammunition to Ukraine in next weeks is to share already existing in stockpiles

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell is convinced that in the short term the best way to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition is to share the ammunition already available in the warehouses of European armies.

He said this after the meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. "Today, we discussed how to intensify our joint efforts. But this is a matter for the Ministers of Defence more than the Ministers of Foreign Affairs. It is evident that we have to launch procedures in order to increase the capacity of European industry to produce more and quicker. It is evident that we have to intensify our joint efforts, notably through possible procurements at the European level to address Ukraine's urgent needs. But it is also clear that in the next weeks, the best way to provide ammunition to Ukraine is to share the already existing ammunition stockpiles of the European armies. We do not have to wait for them to be produced," he said.

Borrell said the coming weeks and coming spring will be "crucial" as Russia builds up its forces on the front lines with 350,000 Russian soldiers, almost twice the number of soldiers that were there at the beginning of the war, 50,000 artillery shots every day. "Russia is unleashing another offensive and it will continue. We have to continue our strong, unwavering support to Ukraine, until Ukraine prevails and wins," the EU High Representative said.

The High Representative believes that "speed [of support] means lives." "And we need to respond quickly not only [to provide] more support but provide it quicker faster. We have to continue delivering what is needed, we have tools. The European Peace Facility will continue funding and training the Ukrainian armed forces in the framework of our Training Mission. But the Ukrainian army urgently needs large amount of ammunition to counter Russia's aggression. You may have a gun, but a gun needs a bullet – especially for tanks and artillery. We have to deliver. We have to move faster," Borrell said.

In this regard, he reiterated that at present it is necessary to use what "has already been produced and is stockpiled or has already been contracted and will be produced in the coming days." "Priority has to be given to the supplies to the Ukrainian army – as much as we can."

In addition, during the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. "We are on the way to approving it, and I think it is going to be approved during the coming days. The tenth package of sanctions will be approved by written procedure before February 24," Borrell said.

The High Representative also commented on U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine, calling it a "demonstration of transatlantic unity."

Tags: #war #borrell

MORE ABOUT

20:17 20.02.2023
Invaders inflict three missile, 22 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours - General Staff

Invaders inflict three missile, 22 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours - General Staff

19:54 20.02.2023
China to include in its ‘peace plan’ calls for ceasefire, arms supplies to Ukraine – media

China to include in its ‘peace plan’ calls for ceasefire, arms supplies to Ukraine – media

18:37 20.02.2023
Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

10:34 20.02.2023
Borrell: first and most urgent task for Europe is to arm Ukraine, issue of ammunition must be resolved quickly

Borrell: first and most urgent task for Europe is to arm Ukraine, issue of ammunition must be resolved quickly

19:45 17.02.2023
The Netherlands agrees to create register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression with office in The Hague

The Netherlands agrees to create register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression with office in The Hague

19:14 17.02.2023
Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

21:03 15.02.2023
Defense of Bakhmut leads to weakening of Russian forces, may create favorable conditions for counteroffensive – ISW

Defense of Bakhmut leads to weakening of Russian forces, may create favorable conditions for counteroffensive – ISW

20:40 15.02.2023
Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

17:05 15.02.2023
EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

14:22 15.02.2023
One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

AD

HOT NEWS

Israel, Ukraine to maintain close relations – Zelenskyy meets with Knesset members

AFU destroys about 760 invaders, ten tanks, four artillery systems, five UAVs per day – General Staff

Zelenskyy sees Biden's determination to do everything to defeat Russia

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Biden after his visit to Kyiv: One year later, here we stand together – united with people of Ukraine

LATEST

Israel, Ukraine to maintain close relations – Zelenskyy meets with Knesset members

AFU destroys about 760 invaders, ten tanks, four artillery systems, five UAVs per day – General Staff

Sending from Germany to Ukraine first batch of ammunition for Gepard guns expected by July – media

Zelenskyy sees Biden's determination to do everything to defeat Russia

U.S. senators call for providing Georgian ex-President Saakashvili with necessary medical aid

AFU to form two tank battalions from Leopard-2, six-seven battalions from Leopard-1 – Reznikov

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Register of losses incurred by Ukraine to be financed by Netherlands, provides compensation fund - Maliuska

Pentagon announces delivery of HIMARS, Javelin and 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

AD
AD
AD
AD