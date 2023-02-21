Borrell: Best way to provide ammunition to Ukraine in next weeks is to share already existing in stockpiles

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell is convinced that in the short term the best way to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition is to share the ammunition already available in the warehouses of European armies.

He said this after the meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. "Today, we discussed how to intensify our joint efforts. But this is a matter for the Ministers of Defence more than the Ministers of Foreign Affairs. It is evident that we have to launch procedures in order to increase the capacity of European industry to produce more and quicker. It is evident that we have to intensify our joint efforts, notably through possible procurements at the European level to address Ukraine's urgent needs. But it is also clear that in the next weeks, the best way to provide ammunition to Ukraine is to share the already existing ammunition stockpiles of the European armies. We do not have to wait for them to be produced," he said.

Borrell said the coming weeks and coming spring will be "crucial" as Russia builds up its forces on the front lines with 350,000 Russian soldiers, almost twice the number of soldiers that were there at the beginning of the war, 50,000 artillery shots every day. "Russia is unleashing another offensive and it will continue. We have to continue our strong, unwavering support to Ukraine, until Ukraine prevails and wins," the EU High Representative said.

The High Representative believes that "speed [of support] means lives." "And we need to respond quickly not only [to provide] more support but provide it quicker faster. We have to continue delivering what is needed, we have tools. The European Peace Facility will continue funding and training the Ukrainian armed forces in the framework of our Training Mission. But the Ukrainian army urgently needs large amount of ammunition to counter Russia's aggression. You may have a gun, but a gun needs a bullet – especially for tanks and artillery. We have to deliver. We have to move faster," Borrell said.

In this regard, he reiterated that at present it is necessary to use what "has already been produced and is stockpiled or has already been contracted and will be produced in the coming days." "Priority has to be given to the supplies to the Ukrainian army – as much as we can."

In addition, during the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. "We are on the way to approving it, and I think it is going to be approved during the coming days. The tenth package of sanctions will be approved by written procedure before February 24," Borrell said.

The High Representative also commented on U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine, calling it a "demonstration of transatlantic unity."