French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday called on the IMF to provide EUR 15 billion in aid to Ukraine and tighten economic sanctions against Russia ahead of the G20 financial meeting this week in India, French Le Figaro writes.

"In addition to the support that Europe provides, in addition to the support that the G7 countries provide, it is important that the IMF mobilizes for Ukraine," Bruno Le Maire said, marking the "sad anniversary" of the war in Ukraine.

"We are working on the IMF Program for Ukraine, which could amount to about EUR 15 billion over four years," the French minister said.

According to the publication, citing a source in the IMF, Ukraine will be able to demand financial support, since the Fund believes that the Ukrainian authorities have shown "solid" work within the "Monitoring Program."

According to the French minister, "economic sanctions are effective" because "they made it possible to almost halve Russia's oil revenues, they made it possible to completely disrupt Russian production chains, especially in such strategic industries as aviation or automobiles."

On Friday, February 24, a meeting of finance ministers and heads of central banks of the G20 countries will be held in Bangalore (India).