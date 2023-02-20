Facts

18:01 20.02.2023

French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

2 min read
French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday called on the IMF to provide EUR 15 billion in aid to Ukraine and tighten economic sanctions against Russia ahead of the G20 financial meeting this week in India, French Le Figaro writes.

"In addition to the support that Europe provides, in addition to the support that the G7 countries provide, it is important that the IMF mobilizes for Ukraine," Bruno Le Maire said, marking the "sad anniversary" of the war in Ukraine.

"We are working on the IMF Program for Ukraine, which could amount to about EUR 15 billion over four years," the French minister said.

According to the publication, citing a source in the IMF, Ukraine will be able to demand financial support, since the Fund believes that the Ukrainian authorities have shown "solid" work within the "Monitoring Program."

According to the French minister, "economic sanctions are effective" because "they made it possible to almost halve Russia's oil revenues, they made it possible to completely disrupt Russian production chains, especially in such strategic industries as aviation or automobiles."

On Friday, February 24, a meeting of finance ministers and heads of central banks of the G20 countries will be held in Bangalore (India).

Tags: #sanctions #france

MORE ABOUT

16:41 20.02.2023
Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

11:06 20.02.2023
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Moscow Exchange, 333 Russian citizens

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Moscow Exchange, 333 Russian citizens

20:07 17.02.2023
Time for dialogue not yet come as Russia chooses to escalate war against Ukraine – Macron

Time for dialogue not yet come as Russia chooses to escalate war against Ukraine – Macron

16:37 17.02.2023
Tenth package of sanctions against Russia must be effective – Zelenskyy

Tenth package of sanctions against Russia must be effective – Zelenskyy

17:05 15.02.2023
EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

14:36 13.02.2023
Klitschko: Kyiv receive two solar power plants from French partners

Klitschko: Kyiv receive two solar power plants from French partners

10:30 13.02.2023
Zelensky: Sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry must become part of global sanctions

Zelensky: Sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry must become part of global sanctions

13:42 04.02.2023
Canada imposes sanctions against 38 individuals, 16 legal entities from Russia

Canada imposes sanctions against 38 individuals, 16 legal entities from Russia

13:09 04.02.2023
France, Italy to supply SAMP/T-MAMBA air defense systems in spring to Ukraine – Lecornu

France, Italy to supply SAMP/T-MAMBA air defense systems in spring to Ukraine – Lecornu

16:12 02.02.2023
Russia increasing pace of adaptation to sanctions, that needs to change – Zelensky

Russia increasing pace of adaptation to sanctions, that needs to change – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Biden after his visit to Kyiv: One year later, here we stand together – united with people of Ukraine

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

Biden: Putin has just been plain wrong

LATEST

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Register of losses incurred by Ukraine to be financed by Netherlands, provides compensation fund - Maliuska

Pentagon announces delivery of HIMARS, Javelin and 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Biden after his visit to Kyiv: One year later, here we stand together – united with people of Ukraine

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Delegation of Israeli Parliament visits Bucha – Ambassador of Israel

Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

Biden: Putin has just been plain wrong

Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns launch of intl ballistic missile by DPRK, which fell on territory of exclusive economic zone of Japan

AD
AD
AD
AD