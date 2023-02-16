Zelensky discusses humanitarian ties between Ukraine, Kazakhstan with President Tokayev

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday, during which the heads of state discussed humanitarian ties between the countries, Tokayev's press service reports.

