Facts

19:27 16.02.2023

Zelensky discusses humanitarian ties between Ukraine, Kazakhstan with President Tokayev

1 min read
Zelensky discusses humanitarian ties between Ukraine, Kazakhstan with President Tokayev

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday, during which the heads of state discussed humanitarian ties between the countries, Tokayev's press service reports.

“At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed humanitarian issues between Kazakhstan and Ukraine,” the message reads.

Tags: #ukraine #kazakhstan #talk

MORE ABOUT

20:43 15.02.2023
Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

20:40 15.02.2023
Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

20:32 15.02.2023
Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

20:21 15.02.2023
SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

20:17 15.02.2023
Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

20:03 15.02.2023
Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

17:06 15.02.2023
Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

10:26 15.02.2023
Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

21:49 14.02.2023
Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

19:07 14.02.2023
Govt makes changes to public counter terrorism system

Govt makes changes to public counter terrorism system

AD

HOT NEWS

One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

Putin, his entourage must be held accountable for crime of aggression they committed against Ukraine – European Parliament's resolution

For Ukraine's victory in war with Russia, European Parliament urges intl community to supply all types of weapons, without exception – resolution

Norway's support program sets precedent for sustainable fight for freedom – Zelensky to Storting

Zelenskyy: In spring we should feel Ukraine is moving towards victory

LATEST

Novovolynsk to attract EUR 7.1 mln grant from NEFCO for construction of housing for IDPs

Three people killed, seven wounded in enemy shelling of Kherson region on Thurs – local authorities

Ukrainian aviation carries out 13 strikes on places of concentration of Russian troops in past 24 hours

U.S. Ambassador meets with Ukrainian Supreme Court Chief

Kuleba proposes Canadian FM to join 'aircraft coalition'

Russian occupiers fire 36 missiles at territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours, 16 of them downed – General Staff

Work of Israeli Embassy resumes in Kyiv

One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

Scholz to visit U.S. at beginning of March to discuss support for Ukraine with Biden

AD
AD
AD
AD