Facts

09:57 16.02.2023

Zelenskyy: In spring we should feel Ukraine is moving towards victory

1 min read
We must make the spring such that it really feels like Ukraine is moving towards victory, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday.

"This concerns the training of our defense forces, the supply of weapons for our state and our strategic initiative in the war. Any attempts by Russia to seize the initiative must break. And I am sure that we will do it," he said.

According to the president, "the enemy is now already losing so many of his people and forces that it will soon be difficult to find, for example, a marine all over Russia. And our task is to make sure that there is less and less desire to keep Ukrainian territories in occupation. The liberation of our land. This is a goal that we work towards achieving every day."

