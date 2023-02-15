Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

The Russian occupiers continue their offensive in the east of Ukraine, carry out round-the-clock attacks, but Ukrainian fighters do not allow the enemy to achieve their goals and inflict serious losses, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"In particular, in some assault detachments of the Wagner PMC and two units, losses amount to up to 80% of personnel. Evacuation of the dead and wounded by the enemy is limited or not carried out at all," Maliar wrote on the Telegram channel.

She noted that as a result, among the personnel of the Russian occupation forces in the occupied territory of Ukraine, there is a significant decrease in the level of confidence in the decisions of the command on the conduct of hostilities.

"More and more Russian servicemen are realizing that their commanders inadequately assess the situation on the battlefield, as evidenced by the intensive use of so-called ‘suicide squads’ - units staffed with insufficiently trained mobilized who will suffer heavy combat and sanitary losses every day," Maliar pointed out.

In particular, according to her data, only one training center in Rostov region weekly sends about 500 hastily trained mobilized, most of whom undergo an accelerated training course from 14 to 21 days.

"Getting into the units, such servicemen, not wanting to perform the role of suicide squads, resort to intentionally damaging military equipment, mainly engines, which, without firing a single shot, is sent to repair bases with full ammunition," she said.