Facts

20:40 15.02.2023

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

2 min read
Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

The Russian occupiers continue their offensive in the east of Ukraine, carry out round-the-clock attacks, but Ukrainian fighters do not allow the enemy to achieve their goals and inflict serious losses, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"In particular, in some assault detachments of the Wagner PMC and two units, losses amount to up to 80% of personnel. Evacuation of the dead and wounded by the enemy is limited or not carried out at all," Maliar wrote on the Telegram channel.

She noted that as a result, among the personnel of the Russian occupation forces in the occupied territory of Ukraine, there is a significant decrease in the level of confidence in the decisions of the command on the conduct of hostilities.

"More and more Russian servicemen are realizing that their commanders inadequately assess the situation on the battlefield, as evidenced by the intensive use of so-called ‘suicide squads’ - units staffed with insufficiently trained mobilized who will suffer heavy combat and sanitary losses every day," Maliar pointed out.

In particular, according to her data, only one training center in Rostov region weekly sends about 500 hastily trained mobilized, most of whom undergo an accelerated training course from 14 to 21 days.

"Getting into the units, such servicemen, not wanting to perform the role of suicide squads, resort to intentionally damaging military equipment, mainly engines, which, without firing a single shot, is sent to repair bases with full ammunition," she said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #losses #war

MORE ABOUT

21:03 15.02.2023
Defense of Bakhmut leads to weakening of Russian forces, may create favorable conditions for counteroffensive – ISW

Defense of Bakhmut leads to weakening of Russian forces, may create favorable conditions for counteroffensive – ISW

20:43 15.02.2023
Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

20:32 15.02.2023
Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

20:21 15.02.2023
SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

20:17 15.02.2023
Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

20:03 15.02.2023
Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

17:06 15.02.2023
Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

14:22 15.02.2023
One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

13:43 15.02.2023
Three-quarters of Ukrainians expect war crimes trials to start soon in Ukraine – opinion poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians expect war crimes trials to start soon in Ukraine – opinion poll

10:26 15.02.2023
Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

AD

HOT NEWS

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

About six balloons over Kyiv, presumably with reconnaissance equipment, deactivated by air defense – regional authorities

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive attacks to reach borders of Donetsk, Luhansk regions, suffer losses

Swedish PM visits settlements of Kyiv region affected by occupation and military operations

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

Ukrainian soldiers waiting for Swedish Archers - Zelensky after talks with Swedish PM

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

About six balloons over Kyiv, presumably with reconnaissance equipment, deactivated by air defense – regional authorities

Reznikov says he will remain Ukraine’s Minister of Defense – media

UK currently hosts more than 160,000 Ukrainians – ambassador

Biden to be happy to visit Ukraine when there is opportunity – Zelensky about possible meeting with US president

AD
AD
AD
AD