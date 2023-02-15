About six balloons over Kyiv, presumably with reconnaissance equipment, deactivated by air defense – regional authorities

About six enemy air targets have been detected in the airspace of Kyiv on Wednesday, February 15. According to the information that is being clarified, these were balloons that moved in space under the influence of the wind, Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

"These objects could carry angular reflectors and certain reconnaissance equipment. Air defense systems were working on all air targets. Most of these probes have been shot down. The purpose of launching the balloons was to identify and deplete our air defense," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

It is noted that the final determination of the type and characteristics of aircraft and equipment will be made after a detailed study and analysis of the remnants of downed objects.