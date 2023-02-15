Zelensky: New victorious year to begin for Ukraine on Feb 24

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a real new year will begin for Ukraine on February 24.

"I have a feeling that on February 24 a real new year will start for Ukraine. We believe that this year will be victorious," he said at a press conference after talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Kyiv on Wednesday.

When asked what feelings he has about the upcoming anniversary of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, Zelensky said, "It was the most difficult year in the history of independent Ukraine. Yes, we are going to face a new endurance test, but I think that it was the most difficult time in our life. Therefore, on this day, it is important to remember about those who stands and defends our borders, as well as our friends who have been by our side all this time."