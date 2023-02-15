Facts

16:09 15.02.2023

Zelensky: New victorious year to begin for Ukraine on Feb 24

1 min read
Zelensky: New victorious year to begin for Ukraine on Feb 24

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a real new year will begin for Ukraine on February 24.

"I have a feeling that on February 24 a real new year will start for Ukraine. We believe that this year will be victorious," he said at a press conference after talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Kyiv on Wednesday.

When asked what feelings he has about the upcoming anniversary of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, Zelensky said, "It was the most difficult year in the history of independent Ukraine. Yes, we are going to face a new endurance test, but I think that it was the most difficult time in our life. Therefore, on this day, it is important to remember about those who stands and defends our borders, as well as our friends who have been by our side all this time."

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

17:18 15.02.2023
Biden to be happy to visit Ukraine when there is opportunity – Zelensky about possible meeting with US president

Biden to be happy to visit Ukraine when there is opportunity – Zelensky about possible meeting with US president

10:16 14.02.2023
Zelensky: European institutions support idea to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in 2023

Zelensky: European institutions support idea to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in 2023

09:57 14.02.2023
Zelensky notes importance of strengthening relations with region of Southeast Asia

Zelensky notes importance of strengthening relations with region of Southeast Asia

09:29 14.02.2023
Norway helps us to strengthen on earth, in sky, at sea – Zelensky

Norway helps us to strengthen on earth, in sky, at sea – Zelensky

09:10 14.02.2023
Defense of Donetsk, Luhansk, southern Ukraine discussed at Monday HQ meeting – Zelensky

Defense of Donetsk, Luhansk, southern Ukraine discussed at Monday HQ meeting – Zelensky

17:42 13.02.2023
Zelensky at Super Bowl 2023 appeals to Americans to support Ukraine – Markarova

Zelensky at Super Bowl 2023 appeals to Americans to support Ukraine – Markarova

13:08 11.02.2023
Zelensky calls on JP Morgan investors to invest in Ukraine, primarily in energy

Zelensky calls on JP Morgan investors to invest in Ukraine, primarily in energy

20:50 10.02.2023
Zelensky to Ukrainians: The way they welcome Ukraine is what we did together

Zelensky to Ukrainians: The way they welcome Ukraine is what we did together

19:05 10.02.2023
We still need to work on supply of military aviation to Ukraine – Zelensky

We still need to work on supply of military aviation to Ukraine – Zelensky

11:27 10.02.2023
Zelensky meets with King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels

Zelensky meets with King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels

AD

HOT NEWS

Biden to be happy to visit Ukraine when there is opportunity – Zelensky about possible meeting with US president

EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

Russians’ losses are now greatest since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

Authorities intend to raise salaries for teachers after end of war – Rada Committee Head Babak

Rada Committee Head Babak: Have no direct ambitions to be Education Minister, but if president offers, I will agree

LATEST

UK currently hosts more than 160,000 Ukrainians – ambassador

EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

Health Ministry sends around 500 children with cancer for treatment abroad over year of war

Russians’ losses are now greatest since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

Ukraine next week initiates process of exclusion of Russia from FATF – Podoliak

Invaders fire at Beryslav hospital, employee wounded, boiler facility destroyed

Rada receives applications from Korolivska, Solod on resignation of MPs – Stefanchuk

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates heaters, bed sets to hospital in Kostiantynivka

Authorities intend to raise salaries for teachers after end of war – Rada Committee Head Babak

SBU prevents Russian oligarchs Chemezov, Shelkov from avoiding nationalization of their assets in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD