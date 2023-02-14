Facts

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk as the First Deputy Minister of Defense.

According to representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, the Hero of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk was appointed to the post of First Deputy Minister.

In connection with the new appointments, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Colonel-General Ivan Rusnak from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense and Oleh Haiduk from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development.

At the same time, according to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Rusnak and Haiduk remain in the ministry's team and will be involved in the work as advisers to the minister.

As reported, on January 4, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov.

