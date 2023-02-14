Facts

09:57 14.02.2023

Zelensky notes importance of strengthening relations with region of Southeast Asia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers it important for the country to have meaningful relations with the entire region. Southeast Asia and with every state in this region.

In a video address on Monday, he, noting a telephone conversation with the President of the Philippines, said "Ukrainian diplomacy has a clear task – to reach all regions of the world where our position is not yet sufficiently represented, to make Ukraine and Ukrainian interests understandable to all those states and peoples, with which we do not yet have stable ties."

"This applies to both Asian destinations and Africa and Latin America," he said.

