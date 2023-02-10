Invaders advance north of Bakhmut, suffer heavy losses in Vuhledar – British intelligence

The Russian occupiers suffered heavy losses during the fighting near the town of Vuhledar, Donetsk region, but probably have achieved tactical successes to the west of this town and on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut since February 7, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

“On the northern outskirts of the Donbas town of Bakhmut, Wagner Group forces have pushed 2-3km further west, controlling countryside near the M-03 main route into the town. Russian forces increasingly dominate the northern approaches to Bakhmut,” the report reads.

“To the south, Russian units have made advances around the western edge of the town of Vuhledar, where they re-launched offensive operations in late January 2023. However, Russian units have likely suffered particularly heavy casualties around Vuhledar as inexperienced units have been committed. Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault,” the British intelligence said.