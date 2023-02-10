Facts

10:43 10.02.2023

Invaders advance north of Bakhmut, suffer heavy losses in Vuhledar – British intelligence

1 min read
Invaders advance north of Bakhmut, suffer heavy losses in Vuhledar – British intelligence

The Russian occupiers suffered heavy losses during the fighting near the town of Vuhledar, Donetsk region, but probably have achieved tactical successes to the west of this town and on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut since February 7, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

“On the northern outskirts of the Donbas town of Bakhmut, Wagner Group forces have pushed 2-3km further west, controlling countryside near the M-03 main route into the town. Russian forces increasingly dominate the northern approaches to Bakhmut,” the report reads.

“To the south, Russian units have made advances around the western edge of the town of Vuhledar, where they re-launched offensive operations in late January 2023. However, Russian units have likely suffered particularly heavy casualties around Vuhledar as inexperienced units have been committed. Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault,” the British intelligence said.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

16:45 04.02.2023
Russia integrates occupied areas of Ukraine in its 'Southern Military District' but this not to impact war campaign – British intelligence

Russia integrates occupied areas of Ukraine in its 'Southern Military District' but this not to impact war campaign – British intelligence

11:54 03.02.2023
British intelligence reports sharp reduction in recruitment of prisoners in Wagner PMC in Russia

British intelligence reports sharp reduction in recruitment of prisoners in Wagner PMC in Russia

11:47 31.01.2023
Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

12:34 27.01.2023
Highly unlikely that Russia has achieved any substantive advances near Orikiv and Vuhledar –British Intelligence

Highly unlikely that Russia has achieved any substantive advances near Orikiv and Vuhledar –British Intelligence

11:10 17.01.2023
Invaders strike on block of flats in Dnipro indicates Russia lost ability to deliver accurate long-range strikes – British intelligence

Invaders strike on block of flats in Dnipro indicates Russia lost ability to deliver accurate long-range strikes – British intelligence

12:17 14.01.2023
Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

14:22 07.01.2023
Fighting continued at routine level into Christmas, most fiercely around Kreminna – British Intelligence

Fighting continued at routine level into Christmas, most fiercely around Kreminna – British Intelligence

11:42 03.01.2023
Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

11:54 31.12.2022
Russia may strike again to undermine morale of Ukrainians over new year holidays - British intelligence

Russia may strike again to undermine morale of Ukrainians over new year holidays - British intelligence

13:56 24.12.2022
Main deterrent to invaders' advance is lack of ammo – British intelligence

Main deterrent to invaders' advance is lack of ammo – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Russian missiles in airspace of Moldova, Romania a challenge to NATO, collective security

Ukrainian fighters destroy 61 cruise missiles out of 71 launched by Russia, as well as five drones – Zaluzhny

Four DTEK TPPs damaged as result of attack by Russian invaders, two power engineers injured

Energy Minister announces hits on heat, hydro generation and high-voltage infrastructure in six regions

Russian missiles, launched at Ukraine, fly over Romania and Moldova – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Home of ex-MP searched in Sakhalynske oil and gas field case

Missile strikes critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region

Russian missile fired to attack territory of Ukraine didn't pass through Romania's airspace – Defense Ministry

Zelensky: Russian missiles in airspace of Moldova, Romania a challenge to NATO, collective security

URCS hands over equipment for uninterrupted work to hospital from Bakhmut evacuated to Kyiv region

Shmyhal on shelling: damage to high-voltage infrastructure, generation in western, central and eastern regions

Ukrainian fighters destroy 61 cruise missiles out of 71 launched by Russia, as well as five drones – Zaluzhny

Air defense shoots down 13 missiles over Odesa region – regional administration

Four DTEK TPPs damaged as result of attack by Russian invaders, two power engineers injured

Moldovan Defense Ministry confirms violation of country's airspace by missile

AD
AD
AD
AD