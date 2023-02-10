Facts

10:37 10.02.2023

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided two medical institutions in Cherkasy region with powerful generators.

"The constant missile strikes aimed at destroying the Ukrainian energy system create difficult conditions for the work of medical workers and complicate the ability to provide the necessary medical care to patients. To support the uninterrupted functioning of medical equipment and the necessary mode of operation, the Cherkasy Regional Organization of the URCS handed over generators with a capacity of 45 kW and 65 kW," the URCS wrote on its Facebook page.

One of the generators was handed over directly to the hospital, and the other was handed over to the municipal enterprise Heating Networks of Cherkasy region, which provides heating services to the Cherkasy regional tuberculosis dispensary, which can simultaneously receive up to 600 people for treatment.

Tags: #generators #urcs

