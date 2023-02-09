Facts

12:58 09.02.2023

We defending ourselves from most anti-European force in modern world - Zelensky at European Parliament

We are defending ourselves against the most anti-European force in the modern world. We, Ukrainians, are with you, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The threat to Russia, he said, "is only that there is a dictator with a mad stockpile of weapons, as well as weapons from other dictatorships, in particular, the Iranian regime." "In order to be able to wage this war, the Kremlin absolutely cynically, consistently destroyed what we see at the core of our Europe. The sacred value of human life has been completely destroyed in Russia," Zelensky said.

"All 140 million citizens for the Kremlin are only bodies capable of carrying weapons. Weapons to Ukraine," he said, adding: "The supremacy of violence and obedience – these are rules, instead of law."

"Only our victory will guarantee all our common European values," he said.

