Facts

19:41 08.02.2023

Zelensky, Sunak arrive at Dorset camp to meet Ukrainian troops

1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have arrived at a camp in Dorset to meet Ukrainian troops being trained by the British Army, Sky News has reported.

“As Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the UK continues, he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have arrived at a camp in Dorset to meet Ukrainian troops being trained by the British Army,” the message reads.

It is noted that “the pair arrived by helicopter and were later shown a Challenger 2 tank simulator being used for training purposes.”

Zelensky thanked Mr. Sunak for his support before presenting medals to some of Ukrainian troops.

"It is a privilege for us to have all of you here and your courage is inspiring to us and the courage of your families is inspiring to us. We will be there until the end and you are victorious,” the UK Prime Minister said.

