Facts

10:55 08.02.2023

Japan transfers 259 generators to Ukraine since Dec 2022

1 min read

From December 2022 to February 2023, Ukraine received humanitarian aid from Japan in the form of 259 generators and components for the needs of the energy sector, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported via Telegram on Wednesday.

"We thank the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Nippon Foundation for their assistance. This is a contribution to Ukraine's energy security and the stability of our energy sector," Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko is quoted in the message.

According to the ministry, the assistance provided by the Japanese side was distributed among enterprises of the coal, gas production and gas transportation industries, the electric power sector, as well as heat and power enterprises of different regions of Ukraine.

"The Russians continue to target Ukrainian energy facilities throughout the country. Thanks to the help of our international partners, we are carrying out restoration work, ensuring the operation of power enterprises and holding our energy front," Haluschenko added.

Tags: #japan #generators

